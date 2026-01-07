Stranger Things: Subi Taba's book, Tales from the Dawn-lit Mountains, winner of the Ramnath Goenka Sahithya Samman is full of uncanny fairy tales

In Subi Taba’s stories, bullets or the swing of a machete may kill a tiger but it will live again. The spirit of a dead animal can go looking for its hunter, turn him into a tiger, and get him killed by other men. The usual signs of a finish or calamity – a dead brother, a marriage ended with widowhood, a man’s friendship with a python – are repeatedly tied in her work with ideas of mortality and immortality, death and its denial, idylls and their violation. In her endings are her beginnings, but she can flip it the other way around as well.

For her uncannily beautiful stories of lives lived like fairytales, Subi Taba, a poet and writer from Arunachal Pradesh, has won the Ramnath Goenka Sahithya Samman (RNGSS), 2025, for Best Fiction for Tales from the Dawn-lit Mountains (Penguin). The RNGSS citation has hailed her “capture of the moral universe of mountain communities negotiating change”.

In Arunachal, the natural world is not benign or decorative, says Taba. “It watches you back. Forests, rivers, animals, and spirits coexist with humans in ways that are not always comforting. Eeriness is also a way to approach trauma indirectly. Certain experiences—especially those shaped by violence, silence, or isolation—cannot be addressed head-on,” she says.

Gothic tenderness, violence

But in her prose, there has been no holding back. In her story, ‘Love and Longing in Seijosa’, a young widow looks back on nights of passion in a house on a lake still as a funeral; nature seems to be in the know of what is to follow:

The ghosts of the past crept into her dreams like a silent scuttling spider with beady eyes. She and her husband are newly married, alive and breathing together inside a boathouse floating on a small lake. It is nighttime…Below their bed, under the web of reeds and water hyacinths, the fish are eavesdropping on their conversations…

The second son, in another story, who turns belatedly into a headhunter to avenge his brother’s death, a death he almost made sure by leaving him without guards, says with macabre self-awareness: “I lived my brother’s life. I married my brother’s wife, I inherited my brother’s chieftainship, maybe I earned it, or maybe I stole his fate.”