Teen dies after assault in Delhi's Trilokpuri; three nabbed

NEW DELHI: A 17-year-old student, Mohit, died after allegedly being physically assaulted by a group of juveniles in the Trilokpuri area on Monday evening, officials said on Tuesday.

Six juveniles have been apprehended in connection with the case, police said.

“Mohit, the victim who was in Class 11, was surrounded by multiple juveniles, who repeatedly punched and kicked him until he fell on the ground and lost consciousness,” Additional Commissioner of Police (East) Abhishek Dhania said.

When an eyewitness tried to intervene, he was also assaulted by the group. The officer said that at 7.25 pm on Monday, Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital informed police about the admission of an unconscious patient with a history of physical assault.

Mohit was initially examined there and later referred to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital for further treatment due to the seriousness of his injuries.

“While doctors declared him unfit for statement, an eyewitness told police that the teenager had an ongoing dispute with one of the juveniles from the locality. On Monday evening, a verbal altercation broke out between the victim and the group, which soon escalated into a scuffle,” the Additional CP said.

Despite medical treatment, the teenager succumbed to his injuries. Police received information regarding his demise from GTB Hospital at around 1.15 am.