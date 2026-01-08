AAP alleges CM Rekha Gupta insulted nation’s martyrs in Delhi Assembly

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP has condemned the controversy raised by AAP MLAs Gopal Rai, Sanjeev Jha, and others over a slip of the tongue by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, calling it an attempt to cover up the insult to Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur by Leader of Opposition Atishi on Tuesday.

Earlier, AAP had alleged that CM Rekha Gupta insulted the nation’s martyrs in the Assembly, claiming Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev acted against the Congress government, which they said distorted history and disrespected their sacrifice.

Delhi BJP leader Praveen Shankar Kapoor said the LoP not only insulted Guru Tegh Bahadur but also disrespected democratic institutions by leaving the session midway for Goa, neglecting her duties. Kapoor added that Atishi blocked a discussion on the Guru’s martyrdom, insisting instead on a debate on pollution.

He said it would be better if Atishi apologises in the House, or BJP will demand action from the Speaker. AAP leader Gopal Rai said CM’s statement insulted the martyrs, and the CM must clarify.