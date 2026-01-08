Assembly ruckus continues for third day as BJP MLAs protest LoP Atishi’s remark on Guru Tegh Bahadur

NEW DELHI: Ruckus continued in the Delhi Assembly for the third consecutive day of the Winter Session on Wednesday, leading to multiple adjournments, as BJP MLAs continued their protest against remarks made by Leader of Opposition (LoP) and senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi, which they alleged insulted Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Before the House was adjourned, ruling party legislators demanded a public apology from Atishi and said that a Censure Motion to condemn the LoP would be introduced.

After the Assembly proceedings, Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that during a special discussion held under Rule 270 to honour the supreme martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur, a comment made by the Leader of Opposition not only tarnished the dignity of the House but also deeply hurt the religious sentiments of millions of devotees across the world.

Sirsa said that considering the seriousness of the incident, six Ministers and the Chief Whip of the Delhi Legislative Assembly have jointly submitted a formal letter to the Speaker.

“At the time when this remark was made, members of the ruling party, the CM and Ministers were participating in a discussion held as a tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur’s martyrdom. Using such inappropriate language during a sacred discussion of this nature is not only a violation of parliamentary traditions but also reflects moral decline,” the minister said.