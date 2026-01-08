Assembly ruckus continues for third day as BJP MLAs protest LoP Atishi’s remark on Guru Tegh Bahadur

NEW DELHI: Ruckus continued in the Delhi Assembly for the third consecutive day of the Winter Session on Wednesday, leading to multiple adjournments, as BJP MLAs continued their protest against remarks made by Leader of Opposition (LoP) and senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi, which they alleged insulted Guru Tegh Bahadur.
Before the House was adjourned, ruling party legislators demanded a public apology from Atishi and said that a Censure Motion to condemn the LoP would be introduced.
After the Assembly proceedings, Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that during a special discussion held under Rule 270 to honour the supreme martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur, a comment made by the Leader of Opposition not only tarnished the dignity of the House but also deeply hurt the religious sentiments of millions of devotees across the world.
Sirsa said that considering the seriousness of the incident, six Ministers and the Chief Whip of the Delhi Legislative Assembly have jointly submitted a formal letter to the Speaker.
“At the time when this remark was made, members of the ruling party, the CM and Ministers were participating in a discussion held as a tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur’s martyrdom. Using such inappropriate language during a sacred discussion of this nature is not only a violation of parliamentary traditions but also reflects moral decline,” the minister said.
A BJP MLA said that the letter submitted to the Speaker listed three key demands: first, cancellation of Atishi’s membership of the Delhi Legislative Assembly with immediate effect; second, registration of a criminal case against her for allegedly hurting religious sentiments; and third, that the Speaker exercise his special privileges and powers to ensure punitive action, including imprisonment, if warranted.
Meanwhile, AAP MLAs alleged that as Delhi residents continue to battle hazardous air pollution, the BJP-led government is avoiding debate on the crisis. On the third day of the Winter Session, the House was adjourned without discussion on pollution, despite the government agreeing to take it up on Wednesday following AAP’s demand.
