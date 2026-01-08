CAQM reviews inspections undertaken in 16-day drive across NCR

NEW DELHI: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in NCR and Adjoining Areas conducted the 123rd meeting of the Enforcement Task Force (ETF) on Wednesday to review the inspection activities carried out across the NCR since December 22 last year.

Flying squads of the commission conducted extensive inspections over the 16 days across key sectors known for air pollution, including industries, diesel generator (DG) sets, construction & demolition (C&D) activities, road dust, and incidents related to biomass burning & the accumulation of municipal solid waste. Inspections were carried out at 152 industrial units, 23 DG sets and 33 C&D sites. Additionally, joint inspection drives focusing on road dust were conducted on December 24 and 26 last year and on January 5.

Around 400 road stretches under the jurisdiction of Delhi Development Authority (DDA), the Public Works Department (PWD), Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and Noida Authority were inspected for the intensity of visible dust. Among these, about 47 stretches were found with high dust levels, 105 with medium dust levels, 151 with low dust levels, and 97 stretches were found with no visible dust.