CM Rekha Gupta engages citizens, promises prompt action at Jan Sunwai

NEW DELHI: CM Rekha Gupta on Wednesday met residents at the Jan Seva Sadan on Raj Niwas Marg during the Jan Sunwai. Citizens from across the capital presented their problems, complaints, and suggestions directly to the Chief Minister.

Listening to the grievances, Gupta instructed officials of concerned departments to ensure prompt and time-bound resolution. She reiterated the Delhi government’s commitment to good governance, transparency, and swift redressal of citizens’ issues.

A warm moment was witnessed when children welcomed the Chief Minister with flowers. Gupta interacted with them and extended best wishes for their future. Several citizens expressed gratitude for earlier resolutions, noting that timely action through Jan Sunwai has strengthened public trust in the government.

“Direct engagement with citizens through Jan Sunwai makes governance more sensitive, accountable, and effective,” Gupta said. She emphasised that Jan Sunwai is not merely a forum for complaints but a platform for participation, trust, and solution-oriented governance. Public expectations, she said, guide policies and administrative functioning.

Gupta further stated that the government works with public interest at its core, taking every problem seriously and ensuring timely solutions. Officials were directed to follow up on all cases received during Jan Sunwai so that no resident faces inconvenience.