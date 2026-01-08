Delhi HC orders Congress, AAP to remove posts linking BJP leader Gautam to Ankita Bhandari murder case

NEW DELHI: The Delhi HC on Wednesday directed the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party to remove within 24 hours social media posts linking BJP leader Dushyant Kumar Gautam to the 2022 Ankita Bhandari murder case.

In an interim order passed on a defamation lawsuit by Gautam, Justice Mini Pushkarna also restrained the two political parties from posting any content targeting the BJP national secretary as the alleged “VIP” in the murder case. The judge passed the ad-interim ex parte order in favour of Gautam after finding that a prima facie case of defamation was made out.

“Considering the facts and circumstances, a prima facie case exists… The balance of convenience lay in favour of the plaintiff, and irreparable injury would be caused if immediate restraint was not granted,” the judge observed.

The suit filed by Gautam, which seeks damages of `2 crore, claims that his reputation was severely damaged by a coordinated campaign carried out by a national political party with millions of followers. According to his suit, the defendants “falsely” alleged that Gautam was the alleged “VIP” involved in the 2022 case.