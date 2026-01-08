Delhi riots: Four accused released from Tihar Jail after bail from apex court

NEW DELHI: Four of the accused in the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots conspiracy case walked out of jail on Wednesday, hours after a court here issued their release orders following bail from the Supreme Court after they fulfilled the necessary bail conditions.

Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai had accepted the bail bonds of Rs 2 lakh each along with two local sureties of the like amount furnished by Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman and Mohd Saleem Khan and directed and issued their release orders. The fifth accused, Shadab Ahmad, who was also among those granted bail by the apex court on Monday, did not appear before the court to furnish his bail bonds.

The release order was issued after the Delhi Police submitted the verification reports of all bond sureties and documents filed by the accused. The court noted that the accused had fulfilled all bail conditions imposed by the SC.

Earlier on Tuesday, the court ordered the Delhi Police to do the verification of documents and sureties submitted by four of the five accused granted bail by the Supreme Court in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case, leading to a delay in their release by a day.

The apex court had refused bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam but granted the same to the five other accused, citing hierarchy of participation and saying all the accused in the case do not stand on the same footing.

Another accused moves court seeking parity

With the grant of bail to five of the accused in the 2020 Delhi riots case, another accused has filed a fresh bail application in a court in Delhi, contending that he is facing similar charges as one of them and seeking parity. The plea was filed by Salim Malik, one of the 11 alleged organisers of the anti-CAA/NRC meeting.