DJB told to carry out stringent checks for water contamination prevention

NEW DELHI: In view of recent deaths after consuming contaminated water in Indore, Delhi Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma has directed the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to carry out stringent checks to prevent any such tragedy in the national capital, officials said on Wednesday. The Delhi government has issued a set of directives to DJB, which are to be implemented with immediate effect.

In an official communication, the minister said DJB is already conducting regular inspections of water pipelines and monitoring water quality as per established norms. However, considering the importance of ensuring safe and clean drinking water for residents, further strict measures have been ordered on an urgent and continuous basis.

The directions instruct DJB to “intensify regular inspections of all water supply pipelines, particularly in areas where drinking water lines run in proximity to sewer lines, to detect and repair any leaks, damages, or potential points of cross-contamination immediately.”

DJB has also been asked to strengthen continuous water quality monitoring at water treatment plants, distribution zones, and at consumer ends through frequent sampling and testing. The minister directed DJB to ensure prompt response to public complaints regarding water quality, odour, taste, or discoloration, with on-ground verification and corrective action within the shortest possible time.

Among other directives, the Delhi government has called for periodic infrastructure audits to identify vulnerable sections of the water supply network and prioritise repairs or replacements to prevent mixing of untreated water or external contaminants. DJB has also been instructed to deploy dedicated teams for round-the-clock vigilance and maintenance in high-density and vulnerable areas.

The minister emphasised that all these measures must be implemented with immediate effect and closely monitored by the CEO of DJB.