ED attaches Rs 400-crore assets amid probe into Jaypee Group ‘fraud’ case

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday said it has attached immovable assets worth approximately `400 crore as part of its ongoing money laundering investigation into the Jaypee Group.

The immovable assets belong to the Jaiprakash Sewa Sansthan (JSS) and Page 3 Buildtech Private Limited. These properties have been seized under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. The action is linked to an alleged large-scale diversion of funds collected from homebuyers of Jaypee Wishtown and Jaypee Greens projects.

The federal investigation agency had initiated a probe against the Jaypee Group on the basis of multiple FIRs registered by the Economic Offences Wings (EOW) of the Delhi and Uttar Pradesh police departments following complaints of criminal conspiracy, cheating and criminal breach of trust by the homebuyers against Jaypee Infratech Ltd and Jaiprakash Associates Limited and their promoters.