Ex-caretaker arrested for murdering elderly couple, looting jewellery in Shahdara after 500-km chase

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested a former caretaker for killing an elderly couple and looting their jewellery in Shahdara’s Ram Nagar area, following a nearly 500-kilometre chase that ended in Rajasthan, an official said on Wednesday.

Police have recovered the jewellery looted by the accused, identified as Ashok Kumar Sen (32) of Laxmi Park in Nangloi. The incident occurred on the intervening night of January 3 and 4. The elderly couple, Virendra Kumar Bansal (71) and his wife, Parvesh Bansal (65), were found murdered at their residence.

The matter came to light when their son, Vaibhav, informed the police at 12.30 am on Sunday that his parents were lying unconscious and that his father had an injury mark. Police teams rushed to the spot, where the son told officers that both had been murdered.

Parvesh lying unconscious on a bed in a room near the outer gate. In another room, Virender was found lying on a bed with blood oozing from his mouth and nose, visible bruises around both eyes and a mark resembling a nail wound on his head. Both were rushed to a hospital, where they were declared brought dead.