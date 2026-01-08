Ex-caretaker arrested for murdering elderly couple, looting jewellery in Shahdara after 500-km chase

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested a former caretaker for killing an elderly couple and looting their jewellery in Shahdara’s Ram Nagar area, following a nearly 500-kilometre chase that ended in Rajasthan, an official said on Wednesday.
Police have recovered the jewellery looted by the accused, identified as Ashok Kumar Sen (32) of Laxmi Park in Nangloi. The incident occurred on the intervening night of January 3 and 4. The elderly couple, Virendra Kumar Bansal (71) and his wife, Parvesh Bansal (65), were found murdered at their residence.
The matter came to light when their son, Vaibhav, informed the police at 12.30 am on Sunday that his parents were lying unconscious and that his father had an injury mark. Police teams rushed to the spot, where the son told officers that both had been murdered.
Parvesh lying unconscious on a bed in a room near the outer gate. In another room, Virender was found lying on a bed with blood oozing from his mouth and nose, visible bruises around both eyes and a mark resembling a nail wound on his head. Both were rushed to a hospital, where they were declared brought dead.
A case was registered and investigation taken up. During the probe, footages from a large number of CCTV cameras installed on entry/exit routes and nearby locations were obtained and analysed. The police interrogated one of the two caretakers employed by the couple when they were sick but found no incriminating evidence against him.
The cops then made all-out efforts to nab the other caretaker, whose wife claimed he was away on a pilgrimage to Khatu Shyam and that he was not carrying his phone. An inquiry revealed that he had contacted his wife using a relative’s mobile phone, whose location was traced to Sikar in Rajasthan. He was later arrested from there, Joint Commissioner of Police (central) Madhur Verma said.
The accused said he hatched a plan to rob the elderly couple for quick money, taking advantage of his familiarity with the household. The accused shifted his residence a few days before the incident to avoid suspicion and carefully studied the building to identify blind spots not covered by CCTV cameras. He deliberately left his mobile phone at home to avoid leaving any technical trail. He concealed his identity by covering his body, wearing gloves and spectacles. He also took advantage of absence of the couple’s son.
Further probe is under way.