MCD says illegal banquet hall, diagnostic centre razed near Delhi mosque after HC order

NEW DELHI: The MCD on Wednesday released an official statement after carrying out an encroachment removal exercise near the century-old Syed Faiz Elahi mosque at Ramlila Maidan, following directions from the Delhi HC.

The Corporation said it is the licensee of Ramlila Maidan under the Land & Development Office (L&DO), Government of India, and conducted a joint survey in coordination with L&DO and Delhi Development Authority officers.

The survey revealed encroachment of approximately 36,428 sq. ft., including unauthorised construction of a banquet hall, a private diagnostic centre, and encroachments on the road and footpath.

The statement noted that a Writ Petition (Civil) No. 17153/2025 was filed before the Delhi High Court seeking removal of the encroachments. Vide its order dated November 12, 2025, the HC directed MCD to remove the illegal structures within three months, after allowing hearings for affected parties.