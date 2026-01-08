MCD says illegal banquet hall, diagnostic centre razed near Delhi mosque after HC order

NEW DELHI: The MCD on Wednesday released an official statement after carrying out an encroachment removal exercise near the century-old Syed Faiz Elahi mosque at Ramlila Maidan, following directions from the Delhi HC.
The Corporation said it is the licensee of Ramlila Maidan under the Land & Development Office (L&DO), Government of India, and conducted a joint survey in coordination with L&DO and Delhi Development Authority officers.
The survey revealed encroachment of approximately 36,428 sq. ft., including unauthorised construction of a banquet hall, a private diagnostic centre, and encroachments on the road and footpath.
The statement noted that a Writ Petition (Civil) No. 17153/2025 was filed before the Delhi High Court seeking removal of the encroachments. Vide its order dated November 12, 2025, the HC directed MCD to remove the illegal structures within three months, after allowing hearings for affected parties.
Following the directions, MCD conducted personal hearings on November 24 and December 16, 2025, attended by representatives of Masjid Syed Faiz Elahi Managing Committee, Delhi Waqf Board, DDA, L&DO, and GNCTD Revenue Department officers. After reviewing documents and submissions, MCD passed a speaking order on December 22.
Records showed that L&DO had executed a lease deed in 1940 for only 0.195 acre, comprising a tin shed, platform, hujra, and graveyard. Neither the Delhi Waqf Board nor the Managing Committee could establish ownership beyond this area.
In pursuance of the December 22 order and HC directives, MCD removed encroachments, excluding the 0.195-acre leased land. Over 50 MCD officials, supported by hundreds of police personnel, deployed 32 JCBs and four Poclain machines. “The demolition drive started around midnight and took 2-3 hours to complete,” MCD Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh said, adding that 50–60 personnel were actively involved.