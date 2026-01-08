Mosque committee says MCD demolition breached HC directions, matter still sub judice

NEW DELHI: The managing committee of the Syed Faiz Elahi mosque in the national capital on Wednesday termed the action against alleged encroachment a “breach of judicial directions”, claiming that authorities proceeded despite the matter being sub judice, the lawyer representing the committee said.

A representation was sent to the authorities concerned late Tuesday night, hours before the action was taken, the lawyer said, adding that the committee is mulling over its next course of action as “the act was in breach of judicial directions”.

The representation, addressed to the L-G, the MCD Commissioner and the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), informed them about a Delhi High Court notice issued on Tuesday on the committee’s plea challenging an order to remove alleged encroachments from land adjoining the mosque and graveyard at Turkman Gate.

“It is made abundantly clear that any demolition, sealing, coercive action or interference of any nature at the subject Waqf property, namely Masjid & Dargah Syed Faiz Elahi, during the pendency of the writ petition, shall be entirely at the risk and responsibility of the concerned officers and shall remain strictly subject to the final adjudication of the petition,” the representation said.

It added that although the High Court order had not been uploaded on the official website at the time the letter was sent, the court had made a clear-cut observation that the matter required consideration and that any action taken would be subject to the outcome of the writ petition.

During Tuesday’s hearing, the court said the “matter requires consideration” and directed the authorities to file their replies within four weeks, listing the matter for further hearing on April 22.