Mosque committee says MCD demolition breached HC directions, matter still sub judice

NEW DELHI: The managing committee of the Syed Faiz Elahi mosque in the national capital on Wednesday termed the action against alleged encroachment a “breach of judicial directions”, claiming that authorities proceeded despite the matter being sub judice, the lawyer representing the committee said.
A representation was sent to the authorities concerned late Tuesday night, hours before the action was taken, the lawyer said, adding that the committee is mulling over its next course of action as “the act was in breach of judicial directions”.
The representation, addressed to the L-G, the MCD Commissioner and the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), informed them about a Delhi High Court notice issued on Tuesday on the committee’s plea challenging an order to remove alleged encroachments from land adjoining the mosque and graveyard at Turkman Gate.
“It is made abundantly clear that any demolition, sealing, coercive action or interference of any nature at the subject Waqf property, namely Masjid & Dargah Syed Faiz Elahi, during the pendency of the writ petition, shall be entirely at the risk and responsibility of the concerned officers and shall remain strictly subject to the final adjudication of the petition,” the representation said.
It added that although the High Court order had not been uploaded on the official website at the time the letter was sent, the court had made a clear-cut observation that the matter required consideration and that any action taken would be subject to the outcome of the writ petition.
During Tuesday’s hearing, the court said the “matter requires consideration” and directed the authorities to file their replies within four weeks, listing the matter for further hearing on April 22.
THE CASE SO FAR
November 7, 2025: Save India Foundation, an NGO, moves the Delhi High Court seeking removal of encroachments identified in a joint survey report around the Syed Faiz Elahi mosque
November 12, 2025: The matter is taken up for hearing, and the court directs the Public Works Department (PWD) to initiate appropriate action to ensure that the road and footpath are cleared of encroachments
December 22, 2025: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) issues an order to remove encroachments from land adjoining the mosque and graveyard at Turkman Gate
January 5, 2026: The mosque managing committee approaches the Delhi High Court challenging the MCD’s order
January 6, 2026: The High Court issues notice to the government & other authorities on the mosque’s plea
January 7, 2026: Authorities conduct an anti-encroachment drive in the wee hours
Deployment: Over 50 MCD officials, supported by hundreds of police personnel, deployed 32 JCBs and four Poclain machines.
Survey: Encroachment of approximately 36,428 sq. ft., including unauthorised construction of a banquet hall, a private diagnostic centre, and encroachments on the road.