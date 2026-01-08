Stories that matter: Actor Smriti Kalra talks UNICEF’s Noni Johar initiative

“You are not born to just take from the world — You are born to give,” says Delhi-actor Smriti Kalra. Currently, she is the face of the fourth edition of UNICEF’s Noni Johar initiative, which works towards empowering the girl child through education, awareness, and skill-building.

Kalra, became a familiar face in households for her presence in the 2012 TV show Suvreen Guggal – Topper of the Year, that follows the life of a young small town girl navigating Delhi’s complexities, with aspirations of becoming a fashion designer. Later working across genres from television dramas to films like Cash and Kaagaz 2, and various short films.

For the actor, working with UNICEF feels organic rather than symbolic—an extension of who she already is. Long before this formal association, Kalra was actively engaged with animal welfare, rescuing and rehabilitating animals. “Society is not separate from you,” she says. “You are society.” When UNICEF approached her, she didn’t hesitate. “It felt like home ground. These children are not gaining from me. I am gaining so much from them,” she adds.