Violence breaks out during court-ordered demolition near Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan mosque

NEW DELHI: Violence erupted early Wednesday during a demolition drive that began overnight near the century-old Syed Faiz Elahi mosque at Ramlila Maidan in central Delhi, leaving five police personnel injured after a mob pelted stones at security forces. Police used force and tear gas to control the situation and maintain law and order.
Officials said the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was carrying out demolition on land adjoining the mosque and a nearby graveyard at Turkman Gate, following directions of the Delhi High Court. An FIR has been registered at Chandni Mahal police station. Five people have been arrested, and 10 to 15 others detained.
A purported video circulating on social media showed a person asking residents to come out in large numbers and gather at Turkman Gate. Police said it is being examined.
Additional Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan said MCD staff arrived with JCB machines late Tuesday night. “We also reached out and deployed security personnel. Local people of the area were called and explained to them that they had options available, including filing an appeal in court, against this court order,” he said.
Valsan said around 150 people gathered, most of them curious. Police showed them the court order, after which many left. “Around 25 to 30 people pelted stones from the street. Police retaliated and had to use force. Five police personnel received minor injuries during the incident and were taken to the hospital,” he added.
Joint Commissioner of Police (Central Range) Madhur Verma said the demolition was done “pursuant to the directions of the Delhi High Court. The entire area was meticulously divided into nine zones, each placed under the supervision of an officer of the rank of Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police”, he said.
He said coordination meetings were held with the Aman Committee members. “During the course of the demolition, a few miscreants attempted to create a disturbance by indulging in stone pelting. The situation was promptly brought under control through measured and minimal use of force,” Verma added further.
Police said a case was registered under sections related to rioting, assault on public servants, disobedience of orders, joint liability, and provisions of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. The arrested accused were identified as Kashif, Mohammad Kaif, Mohammad Areeb, Adnan, and Sameer. Further investigation is underway to identify others involved in the incident here.
Police file FIR, claim locals knew of action
Police has filed an FIR and arrested 5 people and detained 10–15 others. It said locals were already informed that the work was being done as per a High Court order.
MCD deployed more than 50 officials
More than 50 officials of Municipal Corporation of Delhi, accompanied by hundreds of police personnel were deployed for the operation. MCD also used 32 JCB machines in the operation.
Voices
Obstructing or disrupting work being carried out within the framework of law is completely unacceptable
Ashish Sood, Home minister
You’re firing tear gas shells, charging with sticks, & sending people to jail. They’re just doing Hindu-Muslim politics
Amanatullah Khan, AAP MLA
How it happened
A little over 12 am on Wednesday, security arrangements were made in the area for court-ordered demolition drive
Stone pelting begins at 12.40 am, after a crowd gathers to witness MCD action
Police swiftly move in to control the situation. At around 12.45 am, crowd is made to disperse
Around 1 am, MCD begins demolition, which continues through the night. It ends at around 7 am, after which the civic body removes debris