Violence breaks out during court-ordered demolition near Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan mosque

NEW DELHI: Violence erupted early Wednesday during a demolition drive that began overnight near the century-old Syed Faiz Elahi mosque at Ramlila Maidan in central Delhi, leaving five police personnel injured after a mob pelted stones at security forces. Police used force and tear gas to control the situation and maintain law and order.

Officials said the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was carrying out demolition on land adjoining the mosque and a nearby graveyard at Turkman Gate, following directions of the Delhi High Court. An FIR has been registered at Chandni Mahal police station. Five people have been arrested, and 10 to 15 others detained.

A purported video circulating on social media showed a person asking residents to come out in large numbers and gather at Turkman Gate. Police said it is being examined.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan said MCD staff arrived with JCB machines late Tuesday night. “We also reached out and deployed security personnel. Local people of the area were called and explained to them that they had options available, including filing an appeal in court, against this court order,” he said.