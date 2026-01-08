‘Violence will not be tolerated,’ Delhi Home Minister warns after stone pelting during MCD demolition

NEW DELHI: Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood on Wednesday said stone pelting during the removal of encroachment near Faiz-e-Elahi mosque in Turkman Gate area was “unfortunate” and warned that violence will not be tolerated.

At least 5 police personnel were injured after certain “criminal and mischievous elements” allegedly pelted stones and glass bottles at the force when the MCD was carrying out a demolition.

The minister said, “I want to clearly state that Faiz-e-Elahi mosque is completely safe. There is no arbitrariness or mala fide intent on the part of the government in this matter.”

Sood appealed to the people not to fall prey to any kind of provocation. Strict action will be taken against those who take the law into their own hands under provocation, he said, while urging people to cooperate with the administration in identifying anti-social elements and help maintain mutual harmony and peace.

MCD Deputy Commissioner Vivek Kumar said the cleared area included one diagnostic centre, a marriage hall and two two-storey boundary walls. Kumar added that debris, sufficient to fill around 200 to 250 vehicles, is still lying at the site and will soon be removed.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan alleged that the anti-encroachment demolition drive was illegal. He claimed that the land in question is part of the 123 Waqf property and that the demolition was carried out unlawfully.

He added, “Anyone comes and says that this has been built illegally, and the MCD demolishes it….You will demolish the Waqf lands of Muslims. Then you are saying that stone pelting took place. You are firing tear gas shells, charging with sticks, and sending people to jail. They are just doing Hindu-Muslim politics.”