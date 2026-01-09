Amid ruckus, Delhi Assembly session extended by a day; AAP MLAs troop into well

NEW DELHI: The fourth day of the Delhi Assembly’s Winter Session witnessed intense disruptions as the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) clashed over demands related to Leader of Opposition Atishi. BJP legislators launched protests inside the House, even staging demonstrations from the visitors’ gallery, demanding the cancellation of Atishi’s membership.

After resuming the House proceeding on Thursday morning, BJP MLA and Delhi Cabinet Minister Parvesh Verma proposed that the matter related to the alleged derogatory remarks by LoP Atishi about Sikh Guru be referred to the Delhi Legislative Assembly’s Privileges Committee. The Speaker directed that the entire issue be sent to the Assembly’s Privileges Committee and asked it to submit a report. The Speaker adjourned the House three times before adjourning it for the next day.

AAP & BJP trade barbs

