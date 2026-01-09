Bill for hefty penalty up to Rs 3 cr in place of jail likely in Delhi Assembly today

NEW DELHI: The cost of simplifying a law can be quite exacting. Escaping jail under the proposed Delhi Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill 2026—which is likely to be tabled in the Delhi Assembly on Friday—will not mean going easy on offenders, as it swaps imprisonment for steep civil penalties that touch the sky, ranging from Rs 20 lakh to as high as Rs 3 crore in the most serious cases.

The proposed law seeks to decriminalise minor violations across several Delhi government laws and replace imprisonment with a structured civil penalty system. The draft bill could not be taken up in the ongoing Assembly session over the past two days due to early adjournments.

In the education sector, laws governing professional colleges and diploma-level technical institutions will scrap imprisonment clauses and impose stiff civil penalties of up to Rs 3 crore for violations, such as charging capitation fees.