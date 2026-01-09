Delhi Assembly stalemate over Atishi video; Speaker orders forensic probe

NEW DELHI: Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Thursday directed a forensic examination of a video that carries the alleged insult to Sikh Gurus by Leader of the Opposition Atishi and referred the matter to the Privileges Committee. The winter session of the Assembly was paralysed for the second day in a row as the BJP MLAs launched protests demanding action against Atishi.
Opposition AAP MLAs also protested, shouting slogans and waving posters. The BJP MLAs on Tuesday accused Atishi of “insulting” the Sikh Guru after a special discussion on a programme held by the Delhi government to mark his 350th martyrdom anniversary in November last year.
Gupta said that both the ruling party and the opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) members have demanded a forensic examination of the video clip.
He ordered the forensic probe report to be submitted within 15 days. “The matter related to the remarks allegedly made by the Leader of Opposition regarding Sikh Gurus has been referred by Speaker Vijender Gupta to the Privileges Committee for examination and report,” a statement from the Delhi Assembly secretariat read.
On Thursday, the speaker adjourned the House for the entire day amid protests. It was adjourned without transacting any business on Wednesday also. The session has been extended for one day to complete important business, including tabling of CAG reports, motion of thanks on LG address to the House, tabling of Jan Vishwas Bill, and appropriation Bills.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Parvesh Verma demanded a time-bound completion of the probe into the matter by the Privileges Committee.
Earlier, Atishi strongly rejected the charge against her and said she was talking about the BJP running away from a discussion on pollution and about their protest in the Assembly over the issue of stray dogs. “But the BJP deliberately added a false subtitle and inserted the name of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji into it,” she had said.