Delhi Assembly stalemate over Atishi video; Speaker orders forensic probe

NEW DELHI: Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Thursday directed a forensic examination of a video that carries the alleged insult to Sikh Gurus by Leader of the Opposition Atishi and referred the matter to the Privileges Committee. The winter session of the Assembly was paralysed for the second day in a row as the BJP MLAs launched protests demanding action against Atishi.

Opposition AAP MLAs also protested, shouting slogans and waving posters. The BJP MLAs on Tuesday accused Atishi of “insulting” the Sikh Guru after a special discussion on a programme held by the Delhi government to mark his 350th martyrdom anniversary in November last year.

Gupta said that both the ruling party and the opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) members have demanded a forensic examination of the video clip.

He ordered the forensic probe report to be submitted within 15 days. “The matter related to the remarks allegedly made by the Leader of Opposition regarding Sikh Gurus has been referred by Speaker Vijender Gupta to the Privileges Committee for examination and report,” a statement from the Delhi Assembly secretariat read.