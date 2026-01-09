Delhi-bound Air India passengers stuck in Bali

NEW DELHI: The New Year vacation in Bali, Indonesia, turned frustrating for 182 passengers on Thursday, as their return flight to India was cancelled. The Air India flight from Bali to Delhi (AI2146) was called off after the incoming Delhi-Bali flight was diverted to another airport in Indonesia due to poor weather. The delay, combined with the operating crew reaching the end of their duty hours, forced the airline to postpone the return journey by a day.

Passengers are now scheduled to travel to Delhi on Friday, January 9, after a delay of more than 24 hours. The usual flight duration between the two cities is just seven hours and 30 minutes.

Videos shared online by a passenger booked on the cancelled Airbus A321 flight AI2146 showed angry scenes at Bali airport (Denpasar Airport), with passengers crowding around staff seeking explanations for the delay.

The Airbus A321 was originally scheduled to depart Bali at 10 am (local time) on January 8 and reach Delhi at 3 pm. According to a source familiar with the situation, the incoming Delhi-Bali flight was diverted to another airport in Indonesia. An announcement was then made that the Bali-Delhi flight would take off at 2:45 pm (a delay of 285 minutes). However, the flight was further delayed. Meanwhile, the operating crew’s duty hours was nearing to an end.