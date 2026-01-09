Delhi braces for colder days as minimum dips to 5.8° C, AQI remains poor

NEW DELHI: Delhi is set to witness colder days ahead as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded a minimum temperature of 5.8 degrees Celsius on Thursday. The temperatures are likely to dip further in the coming days. Meanwhile, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported that the city’s air quality remained in the ‘poor’ category.

According to the CPCB, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital stood at 280 at 4 pm on Thursday. Under CPCB standards, an AQI between 0 and 50 is classified as ‘good’, 51–100 as ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 as ‘moderate’, 201–300 as ‘poor’, 301–400 as ‘very poor’, and 401–500 as ‘severe’.

The IMD has forecast moderate fog at a few places and dense fog at isolated locations during the morning hours on Friday. The minimum temperature is likely to remain between 5 and 7 degrees Celsius, while the maximum is expected to range between 16 and 18 degrees Celsius. A yellow alert has also been issued for dense fog on Friday.