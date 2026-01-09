Delhi Mayor assures action on demand for permanent house tax exemption in Lal Dora areas

NEW DELHI: Following a demand by a delegation seeking complete and permanent exemption of Lal Dora areas from house tax, Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh has assured that appropriate action will be taken at the municipal level, with public interest given top priority.

A delegation from rural areas on Thursday submitted a memorandum to Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva and the Mayor regarding waiver of house tax in Lal Dora areas. The delegation was led by Chaudhary Surender Solanki, Pradhan of Palam’s 360 villages.

In the memorandum, the delegation said residents of Lal Dora areas in Delhi’s rural regions are traditionally connected to a rural way of life. It argued that imposing house tax on such areas is impractical and places an unjust financial burden on villagers. The delegation demanded that Lal Dora areas be completely exempted from house tax and that a permanent exemption be granted with immediate effect.

Assuring the delegation, Sachdeva said the BJP has consistently supported the interests of Delhi’s rural population and residents of Lal Dora areas. He stated that Lal Dora areas are an integral part of Delhi’s original identity and that people living there will not be harassed in any manner.

Sachdeva urged the Mayor to take a positive decision on the issue at the earliest.