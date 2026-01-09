From mutton rogan josh to chicken tandoori, Delhi govt draws extensive menu for official events

NEW DELHI: From chicken tandoori and mutton rogan josh to paneer tikka, dal makhani and gulab jamun, the Delhi government has drawn up an extensive menu for its official events in the national capital.

According to the officials aware of the matter, the menu has been finalised as part of plans by the Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation (DTTDC) to empanel outdoor caterers for official functions of the Delhi government, including events at the Lieutenant Governor’s Secretariat and the Chief Minister’s Secretariat. Sources claimed that the department has floated a tender for the purpose, with January 23 as the last date for the submission of bids.

Once empanelled, the selected caterers will provide services for events organised by any department under the Delhi government. The departments will be free to choose items from the approved menu for their respective events, the corporation said.

They said that the catering options cover a wide range of vegetarian and non-vegetarian items, beginning with salads, soups and snacks and extending to full lunch and dinner buffets. While packed vegetarian thalis are priced at Rs 290 per person, non-vegetarian thalis are available at `325.

Vegetarian soups include tomato shorba, sweet corn soup, cream of mushroom, almond soup, garlic soup and vegetable clear soup, while non-vegetarian options include chicken clear soup, murgh shorba, yakhni shorba and Thai chicken soup.