From mutton rogan josh to chicken tandoori, Delhi govt draws extensive menu for official events

NEW DELHI: From chicken tandoori and mutton rogan josh to paneer tikka, dal makhani and gulab jamun, the Delhi government has drawn up an extensive menu for its official events in the national capital.
According to the officials aware of the matter, the menu has been finalised as part of plans by the Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation (DTTDC) to empanel outdoor caterers for official functions of the Delhi government, including events at the Lieutenant Governor’s Secretariat and the Chief Minister’s Secretariat. Sources claimed that the department has floated a tender for the purpose, with January 23 as the last date for the submission of bids.
Once empanelled, the selected caterers will provide services for events organised by any department under the Delhi government. The departments will be free to choose items from the approved menu for their respective events, the corporation said.
They said that the catering options cover a wide range of vegetarian and non-vegetarian items, beginning with salads, soups and snacks and extending to full lunch and dinner buffets. While packed vegetarian thalis are priced at Rs 290 per person, non-vegetarian thalis are available at `325.
Vegetarian soups include tomato shorba, sweet corn soup, cream of mushroom, almond soup, garlic soup and vegetable clear soup, while non-vegetarian options include chicken clear soup, murgh shorba, yakhni shorba and Thai chicken soup.
Vegetarian snacks listed include paneer tikka, achari paneer tikka, samosa, veg spring rolls, cheese rolls, French fries and grilled sandwiches. Non-vegetarian snack options include mutton seekh kabab, boti kabab, tandoori chicken, chicken seekh kabab, chilli chicken, chicken manchurian and fish tikka, it mentioned.
Also, the vegetarian main course features dishes such as navrattan korma, malai kofta, shahi paneer, paneer korma, kadhi pakora, bhindi kurkuri and dum aloo, while non-vegetarian dishes include mutton rogan josh, mutton korma, chicken butter masala, chicken stew, fish fry and Goan fish curry, according to the sources.
Several dal and lentil preparations including dal makhani, rajma masala, dal tadka, chana masala and sambar have been listed along with rice options such as basmati rice, jeera rice, veg pulao, lemon rice and fried rice. Indian breads include naan, butter naan, roti, kulcha, and laccha paratha, they said.
Menu At a Glance
Veg thali: Rs 290
Non-veg thali: Rs 325
Light tea: Rs 80–115
High tea: Rs 330–575
Lunch/Dinner buffet:
Veg Rs 660–965
Non-veg: Rs 880–1,265
Menu highlights: Veg & non-veg snacks, main course, desserts, beverages
Items include paneer tikka, chicken tandoori, dal makhani, mutton rogan josh, gulab jamun