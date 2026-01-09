New Delhi World Book Fair returns with free entry for first time

NEW DELHI: For the first time since its inception in 1972, the New Delhi World Book Fair (NDWBF) will offer free entry to all visitors to enhance its accessibility. The nine-day event will commence on Friday with a special focus on the armed forces and the valour they have displayed right from the 1947 Battle of Budgam to Operation Sindoor.

Over 20 lakh people are expected to visit the fair, which will be organised at the Bharat Mandapam. ‘Indian Military History: Valour and Wisdom @75’ will be the central highlight of the event, which will be inaugurated by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. While Qatar will serve as the ‘Guest of Honour’ country, Spain will be the ‘Focus’ country. Over 1,000 publishers, authors and cultural institutions from 35 countries—including Russia, Poland, France, Abu Dhabi, Iran, Kazakhstan, Chile and Hungary—will take part in the fair, apart from a 30-strong delegation from Japan.

Milind Sudhakar Marathe, chairman of the National Book Trust (NBT), noted in a press briefing on Thursday, “For the first time in the history of the NBT, we are making entry to the fair absolutely free so that we can accommodate the maximum number of people from Delhi and around. It shows the NBT’s commitment to making book-reading accessible for all.”