No tigers in these paintings

ainters Raja Ravi Varma, Jamini Roy, S. H. Raza — there are many giants among India’s modernists, but F. N. Souza stands alone — defiant and impossible to ignore. Avinash Chandra, by contrast, has remained a quieter presence, admired by those who know but rarely placed at the centre of popular narratives. At ‘Contours of Identity’, curated by senior vice president of DAG, Giles Tillotson, currently on view at DAG, Delhi, Souza and Chandra have been paired. Though separated by a few years in age, both artists left India in the mid-20th century and made London their home during the 1950s and 60s — a period Tillotson describes as radically different from today’s globalised art world. Britain at the time was far less visibly multicultural, and for Indian artists arriving with ambitions shaped by modernism, the encounter was both liberating and constraining.

The exhibition raises the question of what happens when Indian modernism is viewed through the lens of migration, expectation, and self-fashioning.

“Souza and Chandra thought of London as a kind of mecca of modernism,” Tillotson explains. “An escape from India, from provincialism, from restriction.” Yet on arrival, both artists found themselves boxed into a narrative of identity they had not entirely chosen. They were seen — and promoted — as Indian artists first, modernists second. This tension between freedom and categorisation becomes the focus of ‘Contours of Identity’.