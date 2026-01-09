Turkman Gate violence: Six more arrests take total to 11

NEW DELHI: A day after violence erupted over the demolition drive by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) around Delhi’s Faiz-e-Ilahi mosque, six more people were arrested on Thursday in connection to stone pelting that injured police personnel.

“So far 11 people, including one juvenile, have been apprehended,” Additional Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan said, adding that adequate police personnel and paramilitary forces have been deployed in the area to prevent any untoward incident.

The six arrested have been identified as Afaan, Adil, Shahnawaz, Hamza, Atharr and Ubed, all residents of the Turkman Gate area. The MCD on Wednesday released a statement after the encroachment removal drive at Ramleela Ground as per the Delhi HC’s directions.

The statement said MCD is a licensee of Ramleela Ground under the Land & Development Office (L&DO). A joint survey with officials of L&DO and DDA revealed encroachment of 36,428 sq ft of Ramleela Ground, including unauthorised construction of a banquet hall and other commercial activities such as a private diagnostic centre, besides encroachment on the road and footpath.