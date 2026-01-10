A Pho Affair at Delhi's Vietnom

In a city where pan-Asian menus often blur into one another, Vietnamese cuisine remains surprisingly underrepresented. Yet, few things are as comforting as a bowl of hot pho on a peak Delhi winter evening. Bringing that cosy experience to the season is Sahil Sambhi’s Vietnom, one of NCR’s Vietnamese restaurants.

Vietnamese cuisine is defined by its clean palate — built around fresh herbs, balanced seasoning, and minimal cooking. Designed by chef Aakash Nakra, Vietnom’s latest menu reassures the palate with a sharpened focus on regional Vietnamese flavours, along with subtle twists on familiar classics.

The revamp, explains chef Bheem, operations head at Vietnom, is less about reinvention and more about refinement. Associated with the brand since its pre-opening days over six years ago, he brings with him nearly 15 years of experience in Southeast Asian cooking. “Vietnamese food is very simple and home-style. It’s light, healthy, and built around natural flavours,” he says.