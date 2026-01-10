Assembly panel authorises action in Phansi Ghar row

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Legislative Assembly on Thursday took a decisive step in the “Phansi Ghar” controversy after former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his then-deputy Manish Sisodia, ex-Assembly speaker Ram Niwas Goel and his then-deputy Rakhi Birla failed to appear before the Privileges Committee despite being summoned earlier.

In view of their non-appearance, the report of the Committee of Privileges was tabled in the Assembly and adopted, empowering the Committee and authorising the Speaker to initiate appropriate action in accordance with legislative rules.

The development followed a detailed discussion in the House on alleged financial irregularities linked to the construction of the ‘Phansi Ghar’ structure. Addressing the Assembly, PWD Minister Parvesh Verma said, “Approximately Rs 1.05 crore of public money was spent by the previous government on a structure which does not exist.” He said the matter was serious and raised questions about misuse of public funds and misleading statements made to the House.

During the address, Parvesh also read out excerpts from a speech delivered by Kejriwal on the day the structure was inaugurated. He pointed out the contrast between the claims made at the time and the present ground reality, stating that the issue warranted a thorough examination. According to official records presented in the Assembly, an amount of around Rs 1.05 crore was spent between 2022 and 2023 on the development of the Phansi Ghar structure.