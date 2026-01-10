Condemnation resolution against Delhi LoP Atishi’s remarks

NEW DELHI: A condemnation resolution was passed in the House meeting of Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Friday in protest against the alleged insult to Sikh Gurus by Aam Aadmi Party leader and Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Atishi.

Additionally, Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh said that the corporation is continuously taking action against illegal construction and encroachments. Along with this, an important discussion was also proposed on the serious problem of illegal parking that has been continuing for a long time in various areas of Delhi, the Mayor stated during a press conference after the House was adjourned.

Leader of the House Pravesh Wahi stated that in the meeting, a condemnation resolution was passed against the alleged insult to Sikh Gurus by AAP leader Atishi, adding that any such insult would not be tolerated. Speaking to the newspaper, Wahi said, “We condemn the remarks made by former CM against Sikh Gurus.”