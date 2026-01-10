Delhi government believes in delivering, not in staging protests: CM Rekha Gupta

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday presented a detailed, data-driven account of her government’s performance over the past 11 months in the Delhi Legislative Assembly, while sharply attacking the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for what she described as years of mismanagement, failures and corruption.
Participating in the discussion on the ‘Motion of Thanks’ to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena’s address during the Winter Session, Gupta said the L-G’s speech was not a routine constitutional exercise but a clear roadmap for a new governance model in Delhi.
She said the government was moving away from “confrontational politics towards coordination, accountability and outcome-based governance”. Gupta told the House that for the first time in years, the Centre, the Lieutenant Governor, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and other agencies were working in coordination rather than in conflict.
“Our government believes in delivering, not in staging protests,” she said, adding that decisions were now focused on implementation and public service rather than announcements and political noise.
During her speech, the CM became emotional and said the opposition was deliberately targeting her over a “human error”. She alleged that the “Opposition was unable to accept the fact that Delhi now has a woman Chief Minister”.
Highlighting the ideological framework of her government, Gupta said it draws inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi’s concept of Sarvodaya, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya’s philosophy of Antyodaya and Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s nationalism, while working to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Viksit Bharat, Viksit Delhi”.
She said that when her government assumed office in February 2025, Delhi had been suffering from years of neglect, with basic infrastructure failing to keep pace with the city’s growing population.
“Roads, hospitals, water supply, electricity and transport systems had deteriorated due to lack of planning,” she alleged. Gupta said her government identified clear priorities and adopted a structured approach with short-, medium- and long-term goals.
“Even in just 11 months, we have managed to change the direction of Delhi,” she said. She informed the House that the Cabinet approved the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme on the first day after taking oath, under which over four lakh people have been registered so far.