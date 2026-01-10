Delhi government believes in delivering, not in staging protests: CM Rekha Gupta

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday presented a detailed, data-driven account of her government’s performance over the past 11 months in the Delhi Legislative Assembly, while sharply attacking the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for what she described as years of mismanagement, failures and corruption.

Participating in the discussion on the ‘Motion of Thanks’ to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena’s address during the Winter Session, Gupta said the L-G’s speech was not a routine constitutional exercise but a clear roadmap for a new governance model in Delhi.

She said the government was moving away from “confrontational politics towards coordination, accountability and outcome-based governance”. Gupta told the House that for the first time in years, the Centre, the Lieutenant Governor, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and other agencies were working in coordination rather than in conflict.

“Our government believes in delivering, not in staging protests,” she said, adding that decisions were now focused on implementation and public service rather than announcements and political noise.

During her speech, the CM became emotional and said the opposition was deliberately targeting her over a “human error”. She alleged that the “Opposition was unable to accept the fact that Delhi now has a woman Chief Minister”.