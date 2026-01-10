Delhi shivers at 4.6 degrees Celsius, season’s lowest

NEW DELHI: The city’s minimum temperature dropped to the lowest of the season on Friday morning at 4.6 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature was about 2.3 degrees Celsius below the seasonal normal, marking the coldest morning of the season.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) noted that the temperature is expected to hover between 5 and 7 degrees Celsius on Saturday. It also forecasted moderate fog at a few places and dense fog at isolated places in the city for Saturday morning.

Some parts of Delhi, including Noida and Gurugram, witnessed rain, making the cold wave conditions stronger for the region. Safdarjung and Lodhi Road recorded trace rainfall during the past 24 hours, while Ayanagar received 0.8 mm of rainfall.

According to the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre, drizzle is likely at a few places on Saturday, including Akshardham, Lodhi Road, Nehru Stadium, R K Puram, Defence Colony, Lajpat Nagar, Tughlakabad, IGNOU, Ayanagar and Deramandi. The IMD said that cold wave conditions are likely to persist over parts of north and northwest India, including Delhi-NCR, over the coming days.

Station-wise data on Friday showed that Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 4.6 degrees Celsius, 2.3 degrees Celsius below the seasonal normal, while Palam logged 5.0 degrees Celsius, 1.5 degrees below normal. Lodhi Road recorded a minimum of 5.2 degrees Celsius, 0.8 degrees below normal, while the Ridge station reported 5.4 degrees Celsius, 1.2 degrees below normal. Ayanagar was the coldest among the listed stations, with the minimum temperature dipping to 4.8 degrees Celsius, 1.2 degrees below the seasonal average.