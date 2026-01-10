Electricity consumption in Delhi touches 6K megawatt, surpasses last year’s high

NEW DELHI: The city’s peak power demand clocked 6087 MW, the highest ever during the winter months, Delhi’s State Load Despatch Centre data said. This surge reflects a steady rise in winter electricity consumption in the capital, thereby mirroring changing usage patterns amid colder temperatures.

Additionally, BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) and BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) successfully met the peak power demand of 2508 MW and 1209 MW in their respective areas, which cover large parts of South, West, East and Central Delhi.

The winter peak this year has already surpassed last year’s high of 5,655 MW. Within the BSES areas, BRPL and BYPL had recorded winter peaks of 2,431 MW and 1,105 MW, respectively, in 2024–25.

This winter, demand is projected to rise further to around 2,570 MW for BRPL and 1,350 MW for BYPL.

According to BSES officials, more than 52% of the projected winter power demand in their areas will be met through renewable and clean energy sources, including solar, wind, hydro and waste-to-energy. “Of the estimated 3,900 MW winter demand across BRPL and BYPL areas, around 2,336 MW will come from green sources,” officials said.

The renewable portfolio includes 840 MW of solar power, 232 MW of rooftop solar, 500 MW of wind energy, 77 MW from hybrid solar-wind projects, 647 MW of hydropower, and 40 MW from waste-to-energy plants. Officials said, “The diversified mix helps reduce carbon emissions while strengthening grid reliability during the relatively low-demand winter season.”