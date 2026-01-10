Four AAP MLAs out for rest of Delhi Assembly winter session

NEW DELHI: Speaker Vijender Gupta on Friday suspended four Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs for the remaining period of the ongoing Winter Session of the Delhi Assembly for “disrupting” House proceedings.

In a statement, Gupta said, “due to the continuous disruption of the proceedings of the House and violation of its decorum, Opposition members (AAP) Som Dutt, Jarnail Singh, Sanjeev Jha and Kuldeep Kumar are suspended from the House for the rest of the Winter Session.”

The Vidhan Sabha Secretariat said that the decision of the Speaker was exercised strictly to preserve the authority, order, and dignity of the House and in full conformity with the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

The AAP MLAs demonstrated inside the Assembly complex demanding immediate resignation of minister Kapil Mishra for sharing a video related to alleged insult of Guru Tegh Bahadur by Leader of Opposition Atishi.

Raising slogans outside the House, AAP leaders urged the Speaker to cancel the BJP minister’s membership, with Chief Whip Sanjeev Jha saying the misuse of Guru Sahib’s name to defame LoP Atishi was unacceptable. The demonstration was led by AAP MLAs Jarnail Singh and Kuldeep Kumar.