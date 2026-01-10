Infrastructure, education & transport in Delhi get boost in revised budget estimate

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has increased capital expenditure from Rs 28,115 crore to Rs 30,248 crore in the revised estimate for the 2025-26 fiscal to pump in more money into infrastructure, transport, education and civic services, but the budget size will be retained at Rs 1 lakh crore. The Delhi Assembly on Friday approved more funds for roads, metro projects, public transport, municipal bodies and power subsidies.

Officials said the move reflects a focus on building assets rather than routine spending. A senior official said, “The revised budget aims to deliver visible improvements on the ground in mobility, public services and education.”

Allocation for transport, including roads and bridges, has been increased from Rs 12,952 crore to Rs 16,024 crore, a rise budget share from 13% to 16%. Funding for DMRC has been increased by Rs 2,117 crore, taking the total to Rs 5,046.66 crore. The DTC has got Rs 653 crore more, raising gthe allocation to Rs 3,433 crore. The MCD has received Rs 11,428 crore, an increase of Rs 1,031 crore, to support sanitation, road repairs, garbage collection and civic works.

Loans to DJB has been increased to Rs 3,500 crore. “The funds will strengthen water supply and sewer networks,” an official said. The electricity subsidy for domestic consumers has been raised to Rs 4,000 crore. Allocation for education sector has gone up from Rs 19,291 crore to Rs 20,702 crore. Funds for the purchase of flats and land for universities have risen by Rs 862 crore to Rs 1,362 crore.

Housing and urban development allocation has increased to Rs 11,754 crore. The state’s share under the Yamuna Action Plan has been increased by Rs 180 crore to Rs 280 crore.

The funds will support river cleaning and sewage treatment projects. An additional Rs 100 crore has been earmarked for completion of Barapulla Phase-III corridor.

