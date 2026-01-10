Not passing the buck, but BJP inherited water supply issues from AAP: Minister Parvesh Verma

NEW DELHI: Issues like contaminated water, pipeline leakages and irregular water supply in the national capital are not recent, but the result of years of neglect, Water Minister Parvesh Verma said on Friday, in apparent reference to the previous AAP government.

Making this assertion in the assembly, he also said these chronic problems arose due to indecision and delay by the previous governments.

The minister presented a detailed and fact-based statement in the Legislative Assembly, stating that the city government and Delhi Jal Board, with the support of the central government, is committed to ensure clean, equitable and continuous (24x7) water supply to every household in Delhi.

However, he said the current government inherited a dilapidated and severely neglected water infrastructure.

“We did not create these problems, but we inherited them. The difference is that we are not running away from responsibility. We are delivering solutions,” he said. Addressing the House, Parvesh highlighted that out of Delhi’s 16,000 km water pipeline network over 5,200 km pipelines are more than 30 years old and around 2,700 km pipelines are 20–30 years old.