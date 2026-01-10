Oppose piracy of books in any form: Education Minister Pradhan at New Delhi World Book Fair

NEW DELHI: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday made an appeal to oppose piracy of books in any form as it undermines the rights of the author.

He was speaking after declaring open the nine-day New Delhi World Book Fair (NDWBF) 2026, organised by the Education Ministry’s National Book Trust and India Trade Promotion Organisation at Bharat Mandapam. Pradhan said that in 2025, nearly five lakh pirated copies of the books released by the National Council for Educational Research and Technology (NCERT) were seized from different States. "In the aftermath of the NCERT experience, the government has taken stringent measures to crack down on piracy".

Piracy in any form must be strongly discouraged, he stressed. "Piracy is an assault on the rights of the author as well as the originality of his work. A nation which promotes a healthy reading nation will discourage it as originality and intellectual capital are the identity of a society," he elaborated.

Elaborating on NDWBF2026, he said its theme, 'Indian Military History: Valour and Wisdom @75,' exhibitions on Sardar Patel @150 and Vande Matarm @150 and the presence of Qatar (as the Guest of Honour country) and Spain (Focus country) make the grand celebration of books, ideas, literature and culture even more special.

Milind Sudhakar Marathe, chairman NBT, said, "The New Delhi World Book Fair is an important event in the global literary calendar. It is the festival of festivals. Directors of eleven international book fairs, including the Frankfurt Book Fair and the Bologna Children’s Fair have come down to take part."