Senior citizen chased, mauled to death by stray dogs in Delhi's Dwarka

NEW DELHI: An elderly man was mauled to death by stray dogs in Dwarka after he was chased and attacked, police said on Friday. The man, identified as Raju, 60, was rushed to hospital in critical condition. He succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment, police said.

The incident occurred when a group of stray dogs attacked Raju on a road in the area late Tuesday night. In an attempt to save himself, he jumped into a nearby park, but the dogs surrounded him, pulled him to the ground and mauled him, tearing his clothes and inflicting severe injuries, police said.

As he was not carrying any identity documents, his identity could not be established initially. Police later identified the victim as a daily-wage labourer whose family lives at Ambrahi village in Dwarka. After the postmortem examination, the body was handed over to the family in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur district for the last rites.

Police found that Raju had been living on roads and footpaths for over a year.