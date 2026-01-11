3 more arrested in Turkman Gate case, total held rises to 16

NEW DELHI: Three more people were arrested on Friday night in connection with the Turkman Gate stone-pelting incident that followed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s demolition drive near the Faiz-e-Ilahi mosque earlier this week, taking the total number of arrests to 16, an official said on Saturday.

The arrested persons were identified as Mohd Naved, Mohd Faiz and Mohd Ubaidullah. All the accused have been remanded to judicial custody till January 21, the official added.

“On Friday night, we arrested three people involved in stone-pelting. So far, we have arrested 16 people. Further investigation is underway,” Delhi Police Additional Commissioner Nidhin Valsan said.

Security was tightened in the locality after the demolition drive, with barricades placed at several points to regulate movement, officials said.

On Thursday, six people were arrested for the violence that injured Delhi Police personnel. They were identified as Afaan, Adil, Shahnawaz, Hamza, Atharr and Ubed, all residents of the Turkman Gate area.

The MCD said the encroachment removal action at Ramleela Ground on January 7 was carried out as per Delhi High Court directions.