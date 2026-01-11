A classical spin

Ten new choreographic works by eminent dance institutions from across the country will be presented at the ‘Festival of New Choreographies – KalaYatra 2026’, to be held at Kamani Auditorium later this month.

Curated by Padma Vibhushan awardee Dr. Sonal Mansingh and organised by the Delhi’s government’s department of art, culture and language, in collaboration with the Centre for Indian Classical Dances (CICD), the festival will take place on January 13, 14, 15, 28 and 29, with performances beginning at 6.30 pm each evening. Various dance groups will perform originally choreographed acts inspired by stories based on history, mythology, philosophy, social concerns and lived experience.

The opening day will feature ‘Amrut-Manthan’, directed and choreographed by Dr. Mansingh, performed by artists of the CICD, followed by ‘Athijeevanam’, a Kathakali production by Guru T.B. Jagadeesan that reflects on the need to preserve nature. On January 14, audiences will see ‘Naadaswarupaam Devim Maami’ by Deepti Omchery Bhalla and ‘Girija Kalyana’, a Yakshagana presentation directed by Guru Keremane Shivananda Hegde.

The third day includes ‘Karna – Bound by Fate’ by Guru Vaibhav Arekar and ‘Sita Bibaha Bihar’ by Guru Bhabananda Barbayan. The festival will continue on January 28 with ‘Duryodhana’, choreographed by Guru Ratikant Mohapatra, and ‘Chakravyuha’ by Delhi’s Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra. The final day will feature ‘Saugandhikaharnam’ by Chidakash Kalalay Centre of Art and Divinity, Kolkata, and ‘Matrika’ by the Rainbow Dance Troupe, a professional LGBTQ+ group from Barasat (in Kolkata).

A pictorial exhibition in the foyer of Kamani Auditorium will also mark the 49-year journey of the Centre for Indian Classical Dances, displaying rare photographs and other archives.

In 1977, Dr. Mansingh established the CICD in Delhi, with an aim to provide classical training, and produce performances addressing social issues. Founder and president of the CICD, Dr. Mansingh has performed and conducted workshops in over 90 countries. For her contributions to the Indian classical, she was awarded with Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1987, the prestigious Padma Bhushan in 1992, and Padma Vibhushan in 2003.