AAP accuses BJP MLA of misogynistic remark against Atishi inside Delhi Assembly

NEW DELHI: AAP has alleged that BJP MLA Tarvinder Singh Marwah made a misogynistic remark against Leader of Opposition (LoP) Atishi inside the Delhi Assembly, and the incident unfolded in the presence of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. AAP Delhi State President Saurabh Bharadwaj said the reference to Atishi as a “naachne-jhoomne wali aurat” was not merely an insult to a woman leader but a reflection of the BJP’s attitude towards women across the country.

Bharadwaj alleged that while the LoP was being ridiculed on the floor of the House, the woman CM was just a mute spectator who later attempted to deflect legitimate questions by playing the woman card. He further alleged that BJP ministers and MLAs circulated fake videos on social media using Atishi’s name, with the CM participating in them.