Delhi

AAP accuses BJP MLA of misogynistic remark against Atishi inside Delhi Assembly

Party chief Saurabh Bharadwaj says comment by Tarvinder Singh Marwah reflects BJP’s attitude towards women; alleges Chief Minister Rekha Gupta remained a mute spectator as LoP Atishi was ridiculed on House floor
BJP MLA Tarvinder Singh Marwah
BJP MLA Tarvinder Singh MarwahPTI
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

NEW DELHI: AAP has alleged that BJP MLA Tarvinder Singh Marwah made a misogynistic remark against Leader of Opposition (LoP) Atishi inside the Delhi Assembly, and the incident unfolded in the presence of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. AAP Delhi State President Saurabh Bharadwaj said the reference to Atishi as a “naachne-jhoomne wali aurat” was not merely an insult to a woman leader but a reflection of the BJP’s attitude towards women across the country.

Bharadwaj alleged that while the LoP was being ridiculed on the floor of the House, the woman CM was just a mute spectator who later attempted to deflect legitimate questions by playing the woman card. He further alleged that BJP ministers and MLAs circulated fake videos on social media using Atishi’s name, with the CM participating in them.

Related Stories

No stories found.
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com