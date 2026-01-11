Built, Broken, Remembered

According to Shankar Tripathi, architecture is not just about creating spaces in which people live; it moulds our sense of belonging, time, and identity. “It remembers us, just as we leave traces on it,” he says. Tripathi is the curator of ‘Architecture as Muse’, a group exhibition currently on view at Delhi’s Sameksha Art Gallery. The exhibition, which runs from December 19 to January 17, includes pieces by seven modern artists that examine how politics, history, and daily life influence architecture.

“Once you stop seeing architecture as static, it completely changes how you think about development, urban planning, and even progress,” Tripathi tells TMS. He goes on to say that architecture influences human lives in the same way that people influence architecture, which makes it extremely political in the current setting, particularly in light of discussions about ecology, the environment, and displacement.

One such work is by artist Shakeel Ahmed. Trained at Delhi's College of Art, and later at MS University in Baroda, Ahmed’s works take inspiration from social realities and current events. His sculptures are often influenced by events unfolding around him, be it the farmers’ movement, or the demolitions in Delhi, and impacts of urbanisation.