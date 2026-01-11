Delhi Assembly issues notices to top Punjab cops after FIR against Minister over ‘doctored’ Atishi clip

NEW DELHI: After the Punjab Police registered an FIR against Law Minister Kapil Mishra over a video clip from the Assembly, the Delhi Assembly on Saturday issued notices to three top Punjab Police officers, seeking replies within 48 hours.

Speaker Vijender Gupta said that the notices have been issued to Punjab’s Director General of Police (DGP), Special DGP (Cybercrime) and the Commissioner of Jalandhar Police for “breach of Delhi Assembly’s privileges”.

“The role of the Police Commissioner of Jalandhar in the entire episode is highly questionable and is a prima facie case of breach of privilege of the House. It is a direct case of privilege violation, and the House will consider it seriously,” Gupta said.

He said that the use of the video recording, which is a property of the Delhi Assembly, and the registration of the FIR based on it by the Punjab Police is “unfortunate” and has hurt the dignity of the House. Gupta said further action against the Punjab Police officers will be decided after receiving their replies.

The clip of the Assembly’s video recording was used by Delhi Law Minister Kapil Mishra and several BJP MLAs, alleging that Leader of Opposition Atishi insulted Guru Tegh Bahadur in the Assembly after a debate on Tuesday on a Delhi programme held in November last year to mark the 350th martyrdom day of the ninth Sikh Guru.