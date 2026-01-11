Delhi plans 3,330 more e-buses, seeks Phase-2 push under PM E-DRIVE scheme for last-mile connectivity

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government’s Transport Department has sent a proposal to Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL) for the immediate procurement of 3,330 additional electric buses to make the national capital’s transport system completely green and curb pollution.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said clean air and affordable, modern public transport are among her government’s top priorities. Following a high-level meeting with CESL, Delhi’s allocation under the PM E-DRIVE Scheme (Phase-2) was proposed to be enhanced.

After reassessing requirements, the Transport Department has sought 3,330 buses — 500 of 7 metres, 2,330 of 9 metres and 500 of 12 metres — all low-floor, air-conditioned electric buses. The 7-metre buses will serve narrow streets and provide last-mile connectivity, the 9-metre buses will operate on smaller roads and as feeder services, and the 12-metre buses will run on main and congested routes.

The Chief Minister said the Centre and the Ministry of Heavy Industries have been requested to include these buses, over and above the already approved 2,800 buses, under the subsidy model. She added that if any technical issues arise, the Delhi government is ready to bear the cost to avoid delays. Gupta said the new buses will cut private vehicle use, reduce emissions and improve safety and comfort for women and senior citizens.

Currently, Delhi has 5,336 government buses, including 3,535 electric buses. By March, more than 5,000 e-buses will be on the roads. With 2,800 buses under Phase-1 and 3,330 under Phase-2, the fleet will grow to 13,760. The PM E-DRIVE scheme has an outlay of `10,900 crore for 2024–26 to promote electric mobility and clean air.