Edu hub push for Narela as two varsities get DDA land

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority has handed over land to Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) and Delhi Teachers’ University (DeTU) for setting up new campuses in Narela, marking a major push to develop Narela Sub-City as an education hub.

According to a statement from Lok Niwas, GGSIPU has received 22.43 acres of land after paying `162.90 crore to the DDA. This will be its third campus after Dwarka and Surajmal Vihar. DeTU has been allotted 12.69 acres in Sector G-2/G-6, for which the Delhi government paid `92.16 crore. DeTU currently functions from a school building in Mukherjee Nagar with limited infrastructure.

Education Minister Ashish Sood received the land possession documents in the presence of L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena. Both congratulated the universities, stating that the expansion would strengthen Delhi’s position as a national centre of higher education.

Lok Niwas officials said the land had been allotted in January 2024 but payments were not made by the then Kejriwal government, leading to the allotment being put on hold. The Rekha Gupta government, in its first budget, allocated `500 crore, of which `452 crore has already been paid. In November 2025, DDA approved a change in land use for university campuses.

Sood later announced that the Narela Sub-City project outlay has been increased from Rs 500 crore to Rs 1,300 crore. He said Narela Education City will be developed as a shared campus with common libraries, laboratories, auditoriums and research centres.

With IGDTUW already allotted 50 acres, nearly 160 acres will be developed. Housing for staff and hostels are planned, with investments of about Rs 567 crore. The project is supported by international consultants. Improved connectivity through the Rithala–Narela Metro corridor is expected to boost development and generate employment.