AAP leaders detained during protest against BJP over video of Sikh guru

NEW DELHI: Several Aam Aadmi Party leaders, including its Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj, were detained on Sunday while staging a protest against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over an alleged doctored video linked to Sikh Guru Guru Tegh Bahadur.

The protest was held near the BJP headquarters, where AAP leaders demanded a public apology from Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

Before the protesters could reach the BJP office, the Delhi Police stopped them with barricades and detained them. Bharadwaj and several other leaders were taken to IP Estate police station, where they held a sit-in and raised slogans against the BJP.

In a series of posts on X, AAP accused BJP leaders of circulating a fabricated video involving the Sikh Guru. The party said the clip had hurt religious sentiments and demanded that the BJP take responsibility for what it called a deliberate attempt to create discord.

Bharadwaj said a forensic report had confirmed that the video circulated by BJP minister Kapil Mishra was fake and had been altered by inserting false words. He demanded legal action against Mishra, alleging that the video was used to provoke communal tension and defame former Delhi CM and Leader of Opposition Atishi.