Air India flight enroute from Delhi to Vijayawada diverts to Jaipur after passenger suffers cardiac arrest

NEW DELHI: An Air India flight from Delhi to Vijayawada was diverted to Jaipur on Monday morning after a senior citizen developed a cardiac arrest and lost consciousness when the aircraft was airborne. The presence of a doctor on board who performed CPR and quick work by the flight crew saved his life, said sources.

According to a source, flight AI 2571 had taken off from Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport at 5.38 am, seven minutes before schedule. “The Airbus A320 was airborne for some time when an elderly passenger had a heart attack and lost consciousness. The cabin crew recognised the seriousness of the situation and administered on-board oxygen support immediately,” he said. The crew appealed for any doctor on board to render assistance.

A doctor rushed and performed CPR while the crew assisted him. They stabilised the passenger.

“The Pilot in Command made the critical decision to divert the aircraft after consulting the doctor and Air India’s ground co-ordination cell. Emergency clearance was sought from Air Traffic Control to land at Jaipur, the nearest suitable airport,” the source said. “The pilot ensured a swift and safe descent balancing urgency with passenger safety,” he added.

At Jaipur airport, a medical team and ambulance were waiting for the plane to land. The passenger was transferred to a local hospital as soon as the plane landed. “The patient is said to be recovering at hospital,” he added.

The flight took off from Jaipur by 8.11 am and reached Vijayawada around 10 am. It was supposed to reach Vijayawada at 8.15 am.