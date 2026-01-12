Delhi BJP chief Sachdeva posts Atishi video; challenges Kejriwal to lodge FIR

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Sunday posted the controversial video related to Leader of Opposition Atishi on his X account and issued an open challenge to AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal to register FIRs against him and thousands of BJP workers who shared the clip.

Sachdeva said BJP workers were not afraid of what he described as false FIRs being lodged at Kejriwal’s behest. He said Delhi minister Kapil Mishra had earlier shared the video of Atishi’s Assembly remarks, following which the AAP in Punjab registered an FIR against him.

The Delhi BJP chief said he had now shared the same video and appealed to thousands of BJP workers to do so as well. “If Kejriwal has the courage, the Punjab government should register FIRs against me and all BJP workers who are sharing it,” he said.

Sachdeva claimed that on the day the incident took place in the Assembly, Atishi left for Goa and did not appear before the House for the next three days despite notices from the Speaker.

Despite this, he said, an FIR was registered in Punjab against Mishra. He added that Kejriwal was aware that any matter arising inside the Assembly can be taken up only by the Speaker, who had ordered a forensic probe. However, even before the report was submitted, the Punjab government gave Atishi a clean chit and filed an FIR against Mishra.