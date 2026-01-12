Delhi court grants bail in POCSO case after consensual elopement

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has granted bail to an accused in a POCSO case, observing that "no fruitful purpose will be served by keeping him in custody", amid claims of consensual elopement, marriage and a child with the then 17-year-old "victim."

The woman though has said that she "eloped with the accused on her own free will" and has been living as his wife in Agra with their eight-month-old daughter.

Additional Sessions Judge Mona Tardi Kerketta was hearing the bail plea of Ramu, an accused in the case lodged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The victim and her sister have filed affidavits stating "no objection to the grant of bail" and no fears of threat.

In the order dated January 6, the court observed that the alleged victim "was not of such a tender age that she could not understand the implication of her sexual relationship with the accused," and that there were no allegations of "forcible sexual assault" or violence.

On April 7, 2025, an FIR was lodged against the accused under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the POCSO Act at the Mehrauli police station, after the woman's sister alleged that she went missing from the Freedom Fighter Colony on April 3, 2024, and voiced suspicion that she was "lured away."

The woman was found from Agra on November 19, 2025.

The woman, who was born on January 1, 2008, according to her Aadhaar card, said she got married to the accused in a court three months after eloping with him.

She refused a gynaecological exam with a negative urine pregnancy test (UPT).