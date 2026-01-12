Royal Beauty Secrets of India

India’s royal courts were not only centres of power, architecture, and culture — they were also hubs of botanical-beauty knowledge. Queens, princesses, and royal courtesans took care of their skin using precious herbs, flowers, and oils, sourced from their regions. These traditions varied across states yet shared a reverence for nature. Here is a journey through the ancient royal skincare wisdom of India:

Rajasthan: Saffron, rose and sandalwood

The queens of Rajputana endured harsh desert climates, so their beauty routines focused on hydration and cooling.

Saffron (Kesar) was soaked in raw milk or camel milk and applied as a complexion enhancer. Its natural carotenoids and antioxidants brightened dull skin.

Rosa damascena (Desi Gulab) grew abundantly around Udaipur and Kishangarh, and rose water distilled by hand, cooled sun-stressed skin.

Red Sandalwood (Rakta Chandan) was ground and mixed with buttermilk or aloe to soothe inflammation.

Bath perfumes made of attar and desert herbs completed their luxurious routines.

Kashmir: Almond oil, saffron and honey

Kashmiri royalty sourced beauty from their fertile valleys.

Kashmiri almond oil was massaged into the face to strengthen skin with Vitamin E and promote a youthful glow.

Saffron (grown in Pampore) mixed with raw honey created a gentle antiseptic pack to keep skin clear.

Walnut shell powder was used as the earliest form of scrub to remove dead skin from cold winters.

This gave Kashmiri women a delicate appearance described in many court poems.