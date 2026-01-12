Single-point security check launched for Namo Bharat, Delhi Metro commuters

NEW DELHI: A single-point security check has been operationalised for commuters interchanging between Namo Bharat and the Delhi Metro at New Ashok Nagar.

According to the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), the facility has been introduced for passengers travelling between the New Ashok Nagar Namo Bharat station and the adjoining Blue Line Metro station.

With this system in place, Namo Bharat commuters travelling further towards Noida will no longer have to undergo security checks again at Metro stations. This has been enabled through the operational interchange Foot Over Bridge (FOB) connecting the two stations and the creation of a new security checkpoint at Gate No. 2 of the Metro station.

The NCRTC said the elimination of repeated screening will significantly reduce overall travel time for daily commuters and make interchanges smoother. For regular travellers, multiple security checks often result in long queues, extended waiting time and inconvenience, especially during peak hours. These delays not only increase overall commute time but also cause fatigue and uncertainty, discouraging many from using public transport. The new initiative aims to make travel faster and hassle-free.

Meanwhile, a dedicated FOB has also been operationalised at the Ghaziabad Namo Bharat Station, providing a direct link to the Delhi Metro’s Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda station. The FOB connects the lower platform level of the Namo Bharat station with the Metro concourse.